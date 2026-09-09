At the start of your subscription

Print subscriptions start with the next available issue which may take up to 6 weeks to arrive (2 weeks for weekly magazines). Digital subscriptions begin with the most recent issue.

Subscription gifts

Please allow up to 4 weeks for delivery of your first subscription copy. If you've still not received your first issue, please contact us.

My copies are arriving late, damaged or not at all. What should I do?

If the subscription that you purchased includes a free gift, please allow up to 60 days for delivery. Gifts are sent out separately to your subscription copy of the magazine. Delivery to Mainland UK only.



If you bought a gift subscription, any free gifts will be delivered to the purchaser.

We reserve the right to substitute the gift advertised for one of equal or greater value if circumstances require, unless otherwise stated on the advertising. In some cases, if a subscription offer includes a gift with a limited number available, no further gifts will be offered to those subscriptions received after the limit has been exceeded. Please check the terms and conditions of the specific offer at the time of ordering. However all other discounts on the subscription price remain applicable.



Please note that we reserve the right to withdraw a promotion at any time.



If we deem this offer to be misused by either any discount sites or any individual, we reserve the right to withdraw the offer and not fulfil any issues or the gift. No money will be deducted.

Direct Debit trial offers

Direct Debit offers are often preceded by with a short term trial period e.g. 3 issues for £1. We reserve the right to limit the number of trial subscriptions taken up consecutively if subscriptions are cancelled during the trial.

The Direct Debit Guarantee

This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits.

If there are any changes to the amount, date, or frequency of your Direct Debit GC re Future Publishing Ltd will notify you 3 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request GC re Future Publishing Ltd to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request.

If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit by GC re Future Publishing Ltd or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society.

If you receive a refund, you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when GC re Future Publishing Ltd asks you to.

You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required. Please also notify us.

Digital and print subscription ‘bundles’

For some magazines, it is possible to purchase combined print and digital subscriptions at a discount on the cost of purchasing individual subscriptions. Without exception this discount is always applied to the digital element; the value of the print subscription is unchanged.

Print and digital subscription ‘bundles’ are only valid for the duration of your print subscription. It is not possible to cancel or suspend a print subscription and still retain the discount on the digital subscription. If you wish to cancel either the print or digital element of your subscription, please contact our customer service team on +44(0) 330 333 9490..

Digital Editions

New customers are entitled to digital access to the current issue of the same magazine free of charge as a goodwill gesture while they wait for the paid subscription to begin. Access cannot be transferred to another magazine or another issue of the same magazine and we reserve the right to remove this offer at any time. We will endeavour to make the free download the same issue that is currently available in the shops but make no guarantees as publishing and operational schedules can change at short notice. Downloads are available via dedicated iOS apps or to other devices via our digital fulfilment partner, Pocketmags. There is no cash value to this offer and no refunds or alternative compensation will be offered in the event that you are unable to download the issue. This offer is only available to customers who have placed their order online. Whilst you have an active subscription, you will be able to access all issues available within the app from the start date of your subscription. If you cancel your subscription, you will not be able to access any issues unless you have downloaded them.

Money Back Guarantee

Your subscription is protected by a Money-Back Guarantee. If, for any reason you're not satisfied you can write to cancel at any time and receive a refund of the cost of all unmailed issues. Please note that all credit card refunds will be issued in sterling. Your Credit Card company will convert the sterling amount into your local currency if you are not based in the UK and may be charged an additional fee for completing the transaction. If you have any queries about credit card refunds kindly contact support@mymagazine.co.uk.

Future Publishing Limited may cancel a subscription and provide a pro rata refund if it ceases to publish the relevant title for any reason. Magazine subscription prices vary from time to time and any difference in price cannot be released as a cash payment.

Auto-Renew Guarantee

This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay by continuous credit card (auto-renew).

If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your card payment we will notify you 3 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request us to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request.

If an error is made in the payment of your card payment by us or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society.

If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when we ask you to.

You can cancel at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required. Please also notify us.

At The Start Of Your Subscription

Print subscriptions start with the next available issue, which may take up to 6 weeks to arrive. Digital subscriptions begin with the next available issue. We do offer customers the option to select a start issue during the purchase process but this cannot be guaranteed. In the event that we cannot fulfil your requested start issue, we will begin your subscription with the subsequent issue. You will always receive the number of issues you have paid for.

Subscription Gifts

If the subscription offer includes a welcome gift, this gift is subject to availability and will be delivered separately. Please allow up to 60 days after your first payment has been taken for delivery. If you bought a gift subscription, the free gift will be delivered to the purchaser. Future Publishing Limited reserves the right to supply an alternative gift of the same or higher value. We reserve the right to withdraw a promotion at any time. If we deem any offer to be misused by either discount sites or individuals, we reserve the right to withdraw the offer and not fulfil any issues or gifts. No money will be deducted. Gifts are only available to subscribers on the UK mainland. Free gifts are not applicable to digital-only subscriptions, unless otherwise stated. Welcome gifts are only provided on selected promotions for Future Publishing Limited magazines with the following exceptions: TV Times, TV&Satellite Week, Woman's Weekly, Woman's Own, Woman, Now and Wallpaper*.

Delivery

We will deliver the magazines to the address you notify to us when you place your orders. You agree that we will not be responsible for failure to deliver the magazines if you have supplied us with an incorrect address. We reserve the right to dispose of incorrectly addressed envelopes and their contents without an obligation to refund you or any other person if they are returned to us and despite efforts to contact you we do not receive correct address details.

We will not be liable to you for any delay in delivery or non-delivery of magazines in the following circumstances:

- Where the issuer of your payment card refuses to authorise payment to us

- Where such delay or failure is due to circumstances beyond our control or the control of our sub–contractors and agents, including but not restricted to war, electricity power failure, utilities failure, failure of telecommunications links, failure of transport infrastructure, fire, flood, government act, act of God, legislative constraints, strikes, labour disputes or malicious damage involving employees.

Our liability to you in the event of magazines being lost in despatch shall at our discretion, be limited either to replacement of the missing issues or refund of the cost of the missing issues, to the extent permitted by law we exclude all other liability to you. Our exclusions of liability shall not apply to any damages arising from death or personal injury caused by our negligence or that of any of our employees or agents. These Terms and Conditions do not and shall not affect your statutory rights as a consumer.

mymagazine.co.uk

mymagazine.co.uk is a dedicated subscriptions website, developed to allow you to stay in control of your subscription. This site can only be accessed using your mymagazine password. You can

Gain 24 hour access to your subscription records

Amend your address details and data protection preferences

Search answers to frequently asked questions

Renew your subscription

NB Please make sure you enter your mymagazine password as show overleaf as it is case sensitive. mymagaazine.co.uk updates every night. Please allow 48 hours for any changes to appear.

Locate Your Subscription Number

If you are entitled to digital access as part of your subscription, you will need to login with your Subscription Number or Order Number.

To locate your Subscription Number please try one of the following options:

Order Numbers are provided on subscription confirmation emails

Future Publishing Limited quote Subscription Numbers on correspondence about subscriptions

It’s also included above the address on the plastic wrapper of any print subscription copies

If you cannot find your password please email subscriptions@managemymags.co.uk .

Privacy Information

To view our full Privacy Notice please go to https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/

To amend your Data Preferences please:

Log on to mymagazine.co.uk, using your Subscription Number and click on ‘Contact Preferences’

Email dpo@futurenet.com

Write to The Privacy Team, Future Publishing Limited, Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA

Cancellation & Returns

We hope you enjoy your subscription. If, for any reason you’re not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Please note that we do not accept returns.

If you cancel your subscription, you will miss out on these fantastic benefits:

Savings on newsstand prices

Never missing an issue – no more disappointment if your newsagent sells out

Free delivery to your door

Should you have any problems or no longer wish to continue your subscription please contact us using the details on our Contact us page.

Severance

Each provision of these Terms and Conditions of Sale shall be construed separately and independently of each other and the validity of any one part shall not affect the validity of any other part.

Law

These Terms and Conditions of Sale shall be governed by the laws of England and you agree to submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. We are required by law to inform you that sales can be concluded in English only and that no public filing requirements apply.