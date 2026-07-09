The Week Junior marks the International Day of Hope
How hopeful do young people feel about the future?
The Week Junior readers share their hopes
To mark the United Nations’ International Day of Hope, The Week Junior curated a dedicated 'Hope Issue', grounded in the belief that hope transforms lives and communities. By focusing on this theme, the publication highlighted the potential for positive change in a challenging world.
The power of young voices
A central survey explored the mindset of its young audience, uncovering an inspiring narrative. The results revealed an overwhelming sense of agency: 97% of respondents believe they can make a positive difference. This isn't just abstract optimism—59% are already active in community improvement groups, and 58% of those not yet involved are eager to join such initiatives.
Priorities for a better future
Readers consistently prioritised kindness, respect, and a fairer society. Environmental stewardship was also vital, with 40% of participants focusing on climate change and ocean restoration. Regarding modern complexities like artificial intelligence, readers displayed a sensible, measured outlook, favoring robust safeguards over total bans.
Empowering the next generation
This sense of purpose reflects The Week Junior’s broader mission: to empower children by broadening their perspectives and highlighting the individuals driving positive change globally. By providing a diverse understanding of the world, the publication encourages its readers to translate their values into meaningful action.
The Week Junior is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight-to-14-year-olds. Packed with inspiring people, places and points of view, The Week Junior gives young people a window to their world, inspiring independent thought and great conversations! Find out more at theweekjunior.co.uk.
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