The Week Junior marks the International Day of Hope

The Week Junior readers share their hopes

To mark the United Nations’ International Day of Hope, The Week Junior curated a dedicated 'Hope Issue', grounded in the belief that hope transforms lives and communities. By focusing on this theme, the publication highlighted the potential for positive change in a challenging world.

The power of young voices

A central survey explored the mindset of its young audience, uncovering an inspiring narrative. The results revealed an overwhelming sense of agency: 97% of respondents believe they can make a positive difference. This isn't just abstract optimism—59% are already active in community improvement groups, and 58% of those not yet involved are eager to join such initiatives.

(Image credit: Future)

Priorities for a better future

Readers consistently prioritised kindness, respect, and a fairer society. Environmental stewardship was also vital, with 40% of participants focusing on climate change and ocean restoration. Regarding modern complexities like artificial intelligence, readers displayed a sensible, measured outlook, favoring robust safeguards over total bans.

Empowering the next generation

This sense of purpose reflects The Week Junior’s broader mission: to empower children by broadening their perspectives and highlighting the individuals driving positive change globally. By providing a diverse understanding of the world, the publication encourages its readers to translate their values into meaningful action.

(Image credit: Future)

The Week Junior is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight-to-14-year-olds. Packed with inspiring people, places and points of view, The Week Junior gives young people a window to their world, inspiring independent thought and great conversations! Find out more at theweekjunior.co.uk.