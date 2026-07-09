A parasitic stomach bug is spreading in the US

Cyclosporiasis is passed through contaminated food and water

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Toilet paper roll with sad face
Cyclosporiasis can cause explosive diarrhea for up to a month
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)

A parasite capable of causing extreme diarrhea has been found in 18 states, with a particularly large outbreak in Michigan. Though the source of the infections has yet to be identified, experts recommend taking precautions with fresh produce and practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.

What is cyclosporiasis?

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  