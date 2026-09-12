All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Digital
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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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6 spellbinding museum exhibitions to view this fall
The Week Recommends See historic handiwork on both sides of the Atlantic
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
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Domestic violence killings are rising even as homicide rates fall
In the Spotlight The number of crimes involving domestic violence also rose 2.5% in four years
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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What to know about the trend of betting in prediction markets
The Explainer Platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi are surging in popularity
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published