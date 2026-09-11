Domestic violence killings are rising even as homicide rates fall

The number of crimes involving domestic violence also rose 2.5% in four years

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A memorial at the home where eight children were killed during a domestic violence incident in Shreveport, Louisiana.
A memorial where eight children were killed during a domestic violence incident in Shreveport, Louisiana
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

While U.S. homicide rates have been plummeting, especially in the last year, one nefarious type of murder has been steadily increasing: domestic violence-related killings have been increasing throughout the country. Many are worried that the rise in these killings could be part of a larger trend of domestic violence. Even harder to identify is why these types of deaths are increasing.

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.