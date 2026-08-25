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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Democrats: Backing away from ‘Woke 1’
Feature Entering a new era of progressive politics
By The Week US Published
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Leavitt: Why she’s irreplaceable
Feature The White House press secretary has been a bulldog for Trump
By The Week US Published
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Air Force One: Was decoy ruse fair game?
Feature The press and public were left in the dark
By The Week US Published