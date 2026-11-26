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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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The weight-loss needle problem
Under the Radar Obesity injections have become a major recycling concern and are ‘posing a safety risk to front-line crews’
By The Week UK Published
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Zoo’s hippo death highlights conflict between safety and access
Talking Points Fiona’s death marks the latest in a string of human-animal interactions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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Democrats’ electoral sweep opens a path to end the Electoral College
THE EXPLAINER The midterms mark a tipping point for states hoping to enact the controversial National Popular Vote Interstate Compact
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published