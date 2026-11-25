For all the focus on Democrats’ recent gains in Congress, the biggest consequence of this month’s midterms may be how the country holds elections in the future. When the new legislative session begins, Democrats will hold majorities in enough state governments to begin enacting the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPV), a hotly debated plan to replace the Electoral College with a national popular vote.

What is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact?

At its core, the compact is an agreement between state governments to support whichever national candidate wins the popular vote, regardless of how that vote is split within the participating states. Although “officially abolishing” the Electoral College requires a constitutional amendment, the system would “effectively be neutralized” under the NPV, said Time . Before November, 18 states and the District of Columbia had already joined the compact under Democratic governmental trifectas.

Why are we talking about it now?

The compact has a “trigger” that activates only if “enough states pass it to effectively control at least 270 electoral votes,” said USA Today . With 222 Electoral College votes already committed to the compact, Democratic sweeps of both legislative chambers and gubernatorial offices in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would add 61 additional votes — “more than enough” to put the NPV into effect.

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Crucially, “no Republican-led states have joined the compact,” said NPR , and the GOP is “largely not unified on the issue.” There remain also “plenty of political, practical and legal hurdles that this effort would need to clear” before it could go into effect.

What would need to happen?

Each participating state in the compact must “pass legislation through both chambers of its legislature” for the governor to sign it into law, or supporters would need to “marshal a supermajority” to circumvent a veto, said Time. And even if “swing states recently gone blue” decide to join it, the compact would still face constitutional challenges, said Noah Feldman at Bloomberg . Notably, though, recent polling shows “broad support” for abandoning the Electoral College, said People , including a 2024 Pew Research Center poll indicating “63% of Americans would prefer presidential contests decided by the popular vote, including 46% of Republicans.”

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