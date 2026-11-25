The explosion in the number of people in the UK using weight-loss jabs is causing a waste crisis that also poses a serious health risk to recycling centre workers.

‘Societal shifts’

From the rapid rise in injectable hormones like testosterone to booming levels of Botox use, “being at the sharp end of a syringe has become an increasingly accepted part of our daily lives”, said The Telegraph. “One of the biggest societal shifts”, however, is the huge number of people giving themselves a shot of weight-loss drugs such as Mounjaro or Wegovy.

An estimated 8.25 million people in the UK have taken, are taking or are considering taking these GLP-1 medications, according to a Food Foundation survey published in May. Overall it is estimated Brits administer around 104 million weight-loss jabs each year.

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While these drugs have been lauded for their remarkable health benefits, their widespread use “brings up a problem that society hasn’t really grappled with yet: what happens to this uncountable mass of medical-grade stainless-steel sharps after we’ve used them”, said The Telegraph.

‘A safety risk to front-line crews’

Used needles are meant to be disposed of separately through dedicated clinical waste services. Patients given weight-loss drugs from a pharmacy are usually provided with a sharps bin, yet Suez, a waste disposal company serving more than 10 million UK households, said “skyrocketing” numbers of people who order jabs online just throw them in household waste and recycling because they are not provided with a disposal box. A report by the British Medical Journal earlier this year found that six million used pens may be improperly dumped each year in the UK alone.

Obesity injections have quickly become a recycling headache and are “posing a safety risk to front-line crews”, said Metro. Waste disposal staff have been stabbed by needles and needed hospital treatment for vaccinations and blood tests.

With weight-loss pills now approved for use in the UK, the number of people injecting is expected to decline. But Suez warns that weight-loss jabs will remain a major issue for the waste industry.

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“What we throw away has changed dramatically,” said Adam Read, chief sustainability officer at Suez. “Our ask is simple: people shouldn’t be allowed to buy these jabs, and online pharmacies shouldn’t be allowed to sell them, without paying for their disposal. We believe it should be illegal to sell these products without a sharps box. The government needs to hold manufacturers and sellers to account.”