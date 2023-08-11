Wegovy could change weight loss and health care. Who's gonna pay?

The drug companies behind Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro are lobbying lawmakers to get Medicare to cover the high cost of the viral weight loss drugs. Insurance companies and employers have resisted taking on the high price tag. Still, new data from Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic and Wegovy, provides evidence that the latter "can have important secondary benefits, such as improved cardiovascular health, in people who don't have diabetes," The Wall Street Journal reported. The companies hope the study results will bolster their efforts to sway insurers to pay for the drugs.

Though initially approved to treat diabetes, some doctors have been prescribing Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro as an off-label treatment for obesity. The Food and Drug Administration has already approved Wegovy as an anti-obesity treatment. But the drugs have a hefty price tag and cost over $1,000 monthly. The fact that Medicare has a 20-year ban on covering weight loss drugs is just another bump on an already uphill battle.

Novo Nordisk's trial showed that along with helping patients lose weight, the drug reduced the risk of heart attack or stroke by 20 percent in people without diabetes. The results of the company-funded study have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, but the company says it plans to present the results at a conference later this year. The company plans on applying for regulatory approval to add cardiovascular benefits to the prescription label of Wegovy. While the results seem promising, whether or not insurers should be responsible for carrying the cost of this new class of weight loss drug is up for debate.

The country needs affordable care to combat obesity

The lawmakers behind the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act (TROA) have argued since 2012 that the U.S. is facing an obesity epidemic that makes reversing the Medicare ban crucial. The government "must do more to combat this epidemic head on," Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) said in a statement to The Hill. Carper has been pushing the bill since it was first introduced. "Too many of those in need are being denied care because of the high cost of medications or inaccessible treatment options," he added. The U.S. cannot "stand idly by while this disease continues to claim lives through related illnesses that are preventable and treatable."