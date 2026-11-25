People nationwide are still mourning Fiona, the beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippopotamus who died after ingesting a hat that accidentally got into her habitat. Fiona’s death, along with other recent incidents at zoos, is causing experts to reconsider the relationship between allowing the public better access and keeping zoo animals safe.

‘Fine balance’

Beyond Fiona, other attacks this year have drawn similar scrutiny when humans get too close to wild animals. A man was fatally mauled at a Yorkshire, England, zoo after jumping into the tiger pen, and a three-year-old was attacked at a Cambridgeshire, England, zoo after allegedly being thrown into the crocodile enclosure. Fiona’s death also conjured memories of Harambe, the gorilla who was killed at the same zoo in 2016 after a child got into his habitat.

It is a “fine balance” between access and safety, Paul Eberhart, a lecturer of human-animal studies at Aurora University, told WKRC-TV Cincinnati. At some point, zoos have to determine: “When do you stop putting nets up? When do you start putting plexiglass up? When do you let that exhibit kind of flow into the public area a little bit more?” But zoos also want to have a “connection between the guest and the animal,” and the more security features there are, the “weaker that connection is going to be.”

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Accidents happen

Some tragic scenarios can’t be avoided. “Accidents happen at zoos every day,” and the deadliest encounters usually happen because of visitors “failing to read signs or heed instructions from zoo staff to avoid certain areas that would put them into dangerous proximity to potentially aggressive animals,” said Devan Schowe at Born Free USA. The “one common thread between these potential accidents? Zoos are at fault for all of them,” as it is a zoo’s job to “ensure that visitors remain safe.”

While Fiona’s death “may have been a tragic accident, social media mobs are desperate to find someone to blame,” said Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian. Perhaps sometimes parents should be “held accountable for their offspring’s actions.” Several states have “introduced legislation to explicitly prohibit zoo trespassing in response to a rise in incidents,” Pennsylvania State Rep. Melissa Shusterman (D) said in a memo introducing a law to make entering zoo enclosures illegal.