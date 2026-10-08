After another botched execution, is it time to reconsider the death penalty?

Christa Pike case revives the debate

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a lethal injection syringe with the needle bent out of shape
Pike’s botched execution may be a ‘watershed moment’ in the death penalty debate
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

One purpose of the death penalty is to offer closure — for survivors, victims and the justice system. It has not worked out that way in the case of Christa Pike. Tennessee’s failed attempt to execute Pike for a 1995 murder is raising fresh questions about the morality and viability of the practice.

‘Things can go grotesquely wrong’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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