Livestreaming an execution: cruelty or an added deterrent?

The Defense Department wants to make a public example of a soldier-turned-terrorist

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of an LED ring light and smartphone livestreaming a noose
The Trump administration plans to broadcast the upcoming execution of Nidal Hasan
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Nearly a century after holding its last public execution, the United States government this month announced plans to broadcast the December execution of Nidal Hasan, a former army officer convicted for the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood. Not only will Hasan be killed by firing squad, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but the government intends to “make sure people are able to watch it, that it’s public.” Unsurprisingly, the plans to federally livestream a shooting death have prompted both massive condemnation and pockets of support from many in President Donald Trump’s MAGA coalition

‘Public and brutal, not private and medicalized’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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