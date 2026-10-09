The livestream execution of a former US Army major

Nidal Hasan is facing the first public execution in the US since 1936

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Nidal Hasan
Nidal Hasan, a US Army psychiatrist from Virginia, fatally shot 13 unarmed US soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009
(Image credit: U.S. Government Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences / Getty Images)

The execution by firing squad of former US Army major Nidal Hasan will be livestreamed for the public to watch, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said.

This will make it the first public execution in the US since 1936, and the prospect has already been described as “medieval”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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