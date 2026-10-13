How safe are UK zoos?

Recent incidents in Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire may force us to rethink our relationship with wildlife parks

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A tiger and cub at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
A man was killed by a Siberian tiger after he ‘allegedly climbed over a barrier into the animal’s enclosure’ on Saturday
(Image credit: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images)

The City of Doncaster council has launched a health and safety investigation at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after a fatality in a big cat enclosure. William Chapman was killed by a Siberian tiger after he “allegedly climbed over a barrier into the animal’s enclosure” on Saturday, said The Times. Before entering the enclosure, he had been “dancing and wearing headphones” and was heard asking other visitors to take a photo of him.

Some are calling for tighter security measures at wildlife parks after recent high-profile incidents, but others argue that it is the changing behaviour of human visitors that poses a more serious threat to their existence.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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