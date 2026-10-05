Cape Town seeks solution to its baboon problem

City plans to remove wild animals have sparked protests, and could even affect upcoming local elections

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Photo collage of an aggressive baboon&#039;s bared teeth hovering over a Cape Town suburb
‘Intimidating’: these tall, heavy baboons raid bins, cars and houses for food
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Authorities in South Africa’s capital city have set out plans to round up and remove around 60 chacma baboons, which are increasingly coming “into conflict” with the city’s human residents, said Reuters. The animals can be “intimidating” – males grow up to one metre tall and weigh around 50kg – and this urban primate population has adapted to city life, raiding bins, cars and houses for food.

But plans to move the baboons to a newly built sanctuary have “triggered a bitter dispute” over ‌whether they should be “confined, culled or allowed to coexist with residents”. Protests are ongoing, and the issue could play a major role in Cape Town’s upcoming municipal elections.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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