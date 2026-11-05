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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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JD Vance makes his post-midterms move
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By pivoting away from Trump on Iran, has the vice president set the tone for the next two years?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
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The most thrilling of thriller books
The Week Recommends Dive into this spine-tingling world, one filled with works by authors like Patricia Highsmith and Tana French
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
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Is the Catholic Church’s just-war theory obsolete?
Talking Points Pope Leo drives a rethinking of just war doctrine
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published