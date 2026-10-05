All you need to know about everything that matters

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The Week Digital
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Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Friday
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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Political cartoons for October 4
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include cratering popularity, AI fears, and more
By The Week US Published
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A thrilling journey across Ireland
The Week Recommends ‘Concrete jungle’ of São Paulo has ‘endless’ riches on offer to visitors
By The Week UK Published
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The welfare bill: is spending on benefits really out of control?
The Explainer Critics claim that ‘spiralling’ costs are unsustainable, but Keir Starmer’s attempts prove reforming the system is no small feat
By The Week UK Published