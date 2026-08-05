All you need to know about everything that matters
The Week Digital
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
-
Democratic primaries hand wins to leftist, center factions
Speed Read Both moderate and progressive Democrats won in Michigan, Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Washington
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: Paper amphitheater
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Published
-
Can deadly escalation between Russia and Ukraine be stopped?
Today’s Big Question Recent strikes in both countries show that civilians are increasingly caught in the crossfire, with world leaders urged to intervene
By Will Barker, The Week UK Published