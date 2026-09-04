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The Week Print Plus
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Make sense of the news with our new daily digital editions. Morning Report, Evening Review, Saturday Wrap and Sunday Shortlist
Access daily editions whenever, wherever in app, website, or newsletter format
Unlimited access to The Week's website; including puzzles, daily editions and archived issues
Dynamic iOS and Android apps
Early access to the weekly magazine in digital format within our app every Thursday evening
Cancel anytime
The Week Print
Access to unbiased news, information, and perspective
Convenient weekly home delivery of our print issues
Cancel anytime
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‘Maybe we should call it egalitarianism, or even humanism’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
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Is the US military losing its resiliency?
Today's Big Question Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth faces critics with the Pentagon in turmoil
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
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The 8 ‘third countries’ where ICE deports the most people
In the Spotlight Many of the people sent to these countries have no ties to the nation at all
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published