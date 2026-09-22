Try 6 weeks for free today
Why wade through all the news? The Week goes through everything there is to know and takes you straight to the stories that matter.
Try 6 weeks free today and catch up in one easy read. Available as a weekly magazine or daily digests in the app.
Choose how you want to enjoy The Week
PRINT + DIGITAL
Your first 6 weeks completely free
Continue to pay just £55 every 13 weeks
Listen to The Week on the go with our audio feature
Read our daily digital summaries via our app, website or newsletters
Access the digital edition of the magazine in our app before it hits the newsstand
Printed magazine delivered weekly
Cancel or pause anytime*
DIGITAL
Your first 6 weeks completely free
Continue to pay just £39 every 13 weeks
Listen to The Week on the go with our audio feature
Read our daily digital summaries via our app, website or newsletters
Access the digital edition of the magazine in our app before it hits the newsstand
Cancel or pause anytime*
Your first 6 weeks are completely free
Continue to pay just £54 every 13 weeks
Printed magazine delivered weekly
Cancel or pause anytime*
*Your subscription is protected by our full money-back guarantee. If for any reason you're not satisfied you may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on any unmailed issues within 30 days. Read our subscription terms and conditions here. Alternatively, you can request to pause your subscription for up to three months.
Have you seen us on tv?
See inside an issue
Stay informed with comprehensive coverage of the biggest global news stories of the past week.
Save time by reading only the best articles selected from a rich variety of trusted publications.
Entertain yourself with pages dedicated to the best music, arts, books, food and wine.
News at your fingertips
Daily Digests
Every weekday morning and evening make sense of the day’s events with award-winning newsletters.
Saturday Wrap
A look back at some of the stories that you may have missed, from The Week magazine.
Sunday Shortlist
A collection of the magazine's cultural reviews, across film, TV, books, podcasts, music and more.
The Week app
Enjoy on the go wherever and whenever you like, with audio features and interactive puzzles.
-
What does Burnham want from Trump – and will he get it?
Today’s Big Question PM will press for US support for Ukraine in first meeting, but defence spending, Middle East and North Sea oil remain potential flashpoints
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Make the most of shoulder season with a last-minute break
The Week Recommends Avoid the heat and crowds with a sunny autumn getaway
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Trump’s third-country deportations
The Explainer US court rules controversial policy of sending migrants to countries where they have no connection is unlawful
By The Week UK Published