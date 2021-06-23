What the Supreme Court's 'cursing cheerleader' decision means for students' free speech rights

In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with "cursing cheerleader" Brandi Levy, who was suspended from her cheerleading squad after sharing an off-campus, profanity-laced Snapchat criticizing both her Pennsylvania high school and her team, The New York Times reports.

BREAKING: Supreme Court votes 8-1 in favor of the cursing cheerleader — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) June 23, 2021

By removing her from the cheer team, the school district violated Levy's First Amendment rights, the majority determined in the biggest student speech case "to land before the Supreme Court in 50 years," the Times and CBS News report. Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

Notably, the ruling failed to adopt "clear cut" guidelines that justify a school's interference in student speech when off grounds. Instead, the majority opinion penned by Justice Stephen Breyer purports that while public schools may have "special interest" in regulating off-campus speech, the "special interests" offered by the school in this particular case were not enough to overcome Levy's "interest in free expression."

JUSTICE BREYER writes Mahanoy: Without adopting clear cut rule for when schools can regulate off campus speech (just noting they may have special interests in doing so), Court says school lacked basis to punish cheerleader for "fuck cheer" snapchat https://t.co/UJdOMohDf4 — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) June 23, 2021

The Court was, however, sure to reject the idea that schools can never regulate off-campus speech, especially in instances of "serious or severe bullying," threats, and "breaches of school security devices," a defection from a previous decision in favor of Levy by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit that categorically barred schools from regulating off-campus speech entirely, the Times reports.

Breyer dials back on the 3rd circuit's ruling, holding that there is *some* off-campus expression that schools may regulate/punish. But schools may not punish mere profanity on social media. This is exactly what @DavidColeACLU argued in the oral argument. pic.twitter.com/KURfP4jsoD — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) June 23, 2021

