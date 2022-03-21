At Jackson hearings, Lindsey Graham still sour over original SCOTUS suggestion

Monday kicked off the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, and senators are already off to the races.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) made waves during his initial remarks: He lamented the dramatics of confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as well as his displeasure at how Jackson, rather than shortlisted contender Judge Michelle Childs, was selected to fill Breyer's vacancy.

"The attacks from the left against Judge Childs was really pretty vicious, to be honest with you," Graham said. "This is a new game for the Supreme Court, and this game is particularly disturbing to me. Because there's been a wholesale effort of the left to take down a nominee from my state."

"If that's the way the game's going to be played then I'll have a response and I don't expect it to… reward that way of playing the game," he added while guessing that Childs would have earned 60 or more votes, rather than the simple majority needed to confirm a justice.

Graham had "lobbied hard" for Childs, "and previously warned that it could be problematic for him to vote for another potential pick," The Hill writes.

The senator also got ahead of criticism he expects to follow Republicans' examination of Jackson.

"We're all racist if we ask hard questions — it's not gonna fly with us," he said. "We're used to it by now, at least I am. So it's not gonna matter a bit."

Watch his full address below: