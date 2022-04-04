Monday's Judiciary Committee vote will likely send Ketanji Brown Jackson before full Senate

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation could come before the full Senate later this week following a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on Monday, CNN reports.

The committee is made up of 11 Republicans — all of whom have pledged their opposition to Jackson — and 11 Democrats, but even a vote along party lines will still send Jackson before the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

According to NPR, Republican committee members authored a statement claiming Jackson's record "shows regular misuse of judicial authority to impose liberal preferences instead of what the law demands."

Democrats, on the other hand, have praised the nominee, with Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) describing her as "the best," per CNN.

Despite near-unanimous Republican opposition, Jackson will very likely be confirmed to the Supreme Court. All 50 Senate Democrats, including repeat defector Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), are expected to vote for confirmation, as is Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), giving Jackson at least 51 votes.