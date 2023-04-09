Internet Archive and the complex politics of e-book lending

A judge recently ruled in favor of four major publishing companies suing the Internet Archive, a free online digital library, in a highly-watched and consequential copyright suit. The publishers — Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, John Wiley & Sons, and Penguin Random House — filed the lawsuit against the non-profit in 2020, accusing it of copyright infringement "for loaning out digital copies of books without compensation or permission from the publishers," NPR summarizes.

The legal challenge arrived after Internet Archive offered a "National Emergency Library," a temporary collection meant to expand access to books, during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown. Rather than loaning out one digital copy of a book in the collection for every physical copy in the archive's wider arsenal — an industry-wide practice known as controlled digital lending — IA relaxed those guardrails and allowed multiple patrons to rent out the same digitized copy at the same time. The four publishers then sued Internet Archive, alleging it had engaged in "willful mass copyright infringement" that violated publishers' intellectual property and cut into their profits. Though Internet Archive argued it was legally allowed to lend out the copies under the fair use doctrine, U.S. District Court Jude John G. Koeltl ultimately disagreed and sided with the publishers. "Although [Internet Archive] has the right to lend print books it lawfully acquired, it does not have the right to scan those books and lend the digital copies en masse," Koeltl said in his opinion.

Now that the dust has settled, how are those on both sides of the debate making sense of Koeltl's ruling and its reverberations for the publishing and literary world as a whole?

'It is theft, and it devalues authors' works'

The Authors Guild, a professional organization for published writers, said in a Twitter post that they were "thrilled" with Koeltl's decision, adding that "scanning and lending books without permission or compensation is NOT fair use — it is theft and it devalues authors' works." Authors Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger also told Wired that the ruling was a win for authors dependent on e-book licensing. "It's just extraordinary, with the rise of library e-book lending, how much income to the publishers and the authors has declined," she said.