Will Twitter save Tucker Carlson?

Tucker Carlson, the conservative firebrand who was fired by Fox News last month, is hoping to make a comeback, courtesy of Twitter. Carlson announced Tuesday he plans to bring a version of his old show to the social media platform. "Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," Carlson said in a video shared Tuesday on the platform. "Free speech is the main right you have. Without it, you have no others."

The conservative news network dumped Carlson, then its top prime-time host in the ratings, days after agreeing to pay $787.5 million to settle Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of knowingly airing false claims that the company's machines switched some of then-President Donald Trump's votes to President Biden. Carlson stands to lose $25 million in compensation under a non-compete clause in his contract, but he has accused the company of fraud and breach of contract in an apparent bid to void the contract.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year, said the social media platform hadn't signed a deal with Carlson, and he welcomed other content creators from the right and the left to come to Twitter. Carlson didn't offer details on his plan to launch a show on Twitter, where he has 7.4 million followers. Has Carlson found a way to get back in front of his audience, or is this a recipe for failure?

Carlson is toast... or is he?

There's "something sort of sad" about Carlson's career nosedive, said Justin Peters in Slate. "Three weeks ago, Carlson was riding high as the biggest name on America's most popular cable news network." Then, apparently, he was fired "for being a jerk." Now he's desperately trying to resuscitate his flatlined show by taking it to "a money-losing website that does not actually have shows and is owned by a terminally thirsty dweeb who is desperate to win the approval of opinion leaders such as @catturd2." Carlson's pathetic attempt "to spin this move as an exciting and volitional one" is "like claiming that you're glad to be exiled to Siberia because you've always wanted to learn how to ski."