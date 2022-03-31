Who benefits most as NFTs become more 'real'?

Since they emerged into the public consciousness last year, the joke about NFTs — unique or non-fungible tokens, mostly in the form of digital art — has been that buying one gets you nothing but an easily right-clickable jpg. Spending money on an NFT seems like paying to "adopt" a panda or name a star in the sky: more the feeling of ownership than anything real. But that is changing fast. Skip advert Creators have begun to attach benefits to their NFTs, like access to real-world events or exclusive Discords, building a high-tech fan club with NFTs as tiered membership dues. And once that paying audience exists, NFTs are proving to be a shiny new form of creative intellectual property (IP), giving creators the opportunity to license characters and sell movie rights to major media companies for real-world money. It's a story that's new and tired at once: Because NFT rights management is still the Wild West, there is no standard practice for how rights are sold or what constitutes a good deal. While this opens the door to new talent that can leverage the technology without traditional media gatekeepers, some creators are going into contracts that give away rights to their IP without the protections of managers or agents, leaving them open to exploitation from Hollywood's age-old hunt for fresh meat. Huge NFT players Bored Ape Yacht Collective (BAYC) and World of Women (WoW) have even introduced an entirely new rights model where IP fully transfers from the creator to the buyer at purchase — allowing NFT owners to make money directly from licensing and any derivative works — further blurring the lines between fan, creator, and investor in a way that is uniquely Web3.

"The nice thing about blockchain is there is transparency," said Hewett about the public record aspects of the technology. "But if I option rights to an NFT, that's a separate deal that's not happening on the blockchain. That's probably a traditional Hollywood deal, and it's very easy for creators to get left behind." Unlike NFT ownership history inscribed in the blockchain, the terms of those media deals are kept private. Both World of Women and Bored Ape Yacht Club have pushed the rights envelope even further this year and introduced a new model where NFT buyers get full IP of their purchase, transferring the right to license and create derivative works from the creator to the owners. "Publishing and a lot of other media companies work in the exact opposite way," said Kate McKean, VP at Howard Morhaim Literary Agency and creator of the popular Agents+Books newsletter. "And that makes me even more disinterested in [NFTs], because we're not talking about the same thing at all." And for Web3 die-hards that may be the point. Skip advert The Web3 creator mindset is closer to internet fan culture than traditional media structures. The bigger the NFT character universe gets, the better for the creator and the Web3 world more broadly. "One reason why creators are willing to forego IP rights is that they can benefit from it through successful derivative works of their IP — any future sales of the NFTs bring in secondary market royalties," said Simon de la Rouviere, founder of Untitled Frontier, a creative studio experimenting with storytelling in Web3 models. "It's all good for everyone involved because both the creator and derivative creator can earn from it. The equivalent is to a Star Wars fan-fic writer earning from selling this fan-fic AND also earning from owning Disney shares at the same time. There's a counter-intuitive value loop here," he added. For Web3 entrepreneurs like de la Rouviere and Bryan, audience is the goal, and IP is the fair price of scaling. But even those deep in Web3 culture acknowledge there's still a lot to be worked out in the space, despite the recent spotlight. While de la Rouviere believes new models to support creative work are critical to allow space for smaller or weirder works, he admits that "the tenuous link between the NFT and the actual work will also likely be tested in courts in the next few years." And the premise that individual NFTs are even uniquely copyrightable may get legal pushback as well. San Francisco-based lawyer Andrew Gass who specializes in emerging forms of IP points out that "the work that is linked to NFTs is attracting a ton of attention. That makes the IP in that work potentially valuable, even though the linkage to the NFT isn't generally what's going to yield the IP." Rather, the combination of images and words — including any website copy with an accompanying narrative as is common for NFT collections — could yield copyrightable characters, just as they would for a comic book character. The fact that the NFT is a digital token is mostly beside the point. But like so much in Web3 and crypto, while the future is still working itself out, huge amounts of money are going into high-profile NFT projects ($10 million dollars in World of Women transactions took place in one week alone), and investors are making money right now off the potential of the space while questions of access still remain. Skip advert Many NFT collectives — particularly women-led ones — offer charity donations and NFT giveaways, which give a sheen of accessibility. However, the NFT ownership system — like an art market — is designed to raise prices to the level of demand, restricting entry to these "communities" to those who can afford thousands of dollars (if not millions) in NFTs. If we keep barreling down this path without thinking through the legal questions of ownership — and which if any are related to NFTs as a unique form of creative work — the smaller artists who may be hoping to benefit from the technology's democratizing sales pitch, are going to be at serious risk of exploitation by the same old power players of new media formats that have come before.