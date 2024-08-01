Does TikTok have a 'Nazi problem'?

Platform's algorithm accused of promoting Hitler-related propaganda

A young man holding a smartphone casts a shadow as he walks past an advertisement for social media company TikTok
A new report uncovered a network of 200 Nazi accounts
By
published
in under the radar

TikTok has previously faced accusations over cyber-bullying, damage to children's brains and Chinese propaganda but now it faces a new claim: that it has a "Nazi problem".

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists are sharing Hitler-related propaganda and recruiting new members on TikTok, and the platform's algorithm is "promoting" the content, said Wired.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

