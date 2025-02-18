Fare dodging: London's transport blight

Tory critics say Mayor Sadiq Khan is 'in denial' about the scale of the problem

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan said fare evasion on London's transport network remains 'lower than many comparable cities in Europe and North America'
(Image credit: Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
By
published

Increased penalty fines for fare dodging are working as an "effective deterrent", according to the London mayor.

However, Tories on the London Assembly said Sadiq Khan and his team are "in denial" about "the scale of the issue", despite them putting up fines for not paying to travel on Transport for London services from £80 to £100 last year.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

