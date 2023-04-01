The Check-In: The passport waiting game, when to buy 'cancel for any reason' insurance, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel.

U.S. passport processing times are taking longer than usual

Check your passport — if it's expiring within the next six months and you'd like to travel overseas this summer, send it in for renewal now.

The State Department said there is "unprecedented demand" for new passports and renewals, with requests up 30 to 40 percent compared to this time last year. As of March 24, wait times are 10 to 13 weeks for standard processing and 7 to 9 weeks for expedited. This does not include the time it takes to mail your application to a passport acceptance facility.

Most countries will only grant entrance if a passport has six months of validity left, and some airlines heading to these destinations have blocked passengers who don't meet these requirements from boarding.

Flight attendants want to ban babies from sitting on laps

When it comes to the safety of their smallest passengers, flight attendants aren't messing around.

Right now, children under 2 are allowed to sit on a parent's lap on a plane at no charge. This is dangerous, Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, told The Washington Post. "We've seen airplanes go through turbulence recently and drop 4,000 feet in a split second," she said. "The G-forces are not something even the most loving mother or father can guard against and hold their child. It's just physically impossible."

The Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill expires in September, and the union is recommending a rule change so that every single passenger, regardless of age, has to have their own seat with a restraint. Nelson said the union has been fighting for this since 1989, when United Flight 232 crash-landed in Sioux City, Iowa. Parents holding babies on the flight were told to wrap the children in blankets and put them on the floor; three infants were injured and one died. "We must have children safe on the plane and in their own seats with a proper restraint device to make sure it never happens again," Nelson said.