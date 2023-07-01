The pros and cons of adventure tourism

The implosion of the Titan submersible as it plunged 12,500 feet under the sea to view the wreckage of the Titanic, leaving all five people onboard dead, left many asking one question: Is this type of adventure really worth it?

The risks of traveling on the Titan were well-documented. OceanGate, the company that built the submersible, reportedly made participants sign a waiver that mentioned death three times on the first page. OceanGate was also warned by industry experts that the vessel was unsafe. The five travelers still made the trip, with one of the victims, Shazada Dahwood, "absolutely obsessed" with seeing the Titanic, his aunt told NBC News.

Is this type of trip, often called adventure tourism, worth the risk to somebody's life? Do the negatives and risks of climbing a big mountain or trekking through a remote jungle outweigh the positives, or is there something significant to be gained from adventure expeditions?

Pro: People can learn about the world

Adventure tourism — and travel in general — can give people "an opportunity to see the world from a different perspective, form meaningful relationships, and develop new skills," travel writer Emily Lush reported. This type of tourism also lets travelers have "deeper and more meaningful travel experiences," a phenomenon which "has never been more appealing."

Taking on exotic experiences allows people to "broaden their horizons, learn new skills, and appreciate diversity," per a LinkedIn report. For those who haven't traveled often, or at all, adventure tourism can "foster a sense of connection, purpose, and gratitude, as travelers can contribute to social and environmental causes."

Con: It's dangerous

Perhaps the most glaring negative: Adventure tourism can be hazardous, and the "risk for illness and injury with adventure travel is much greater," Christopher Van Tilburg wrote for the CDC's 2024 travel guide. The risk of "illness and injury is a function of two variables: probability and consequence," Van Tilburg added. He noted that adventure tourism destinations "can be remote and lack access to care," and "trips are often goal-oriented, which can cause travelers to exceed safety limits and take increased risks."