Andor: The best Star Wars Easter eggs and tie-ins

It's been said that the new Star Wars series Andor has little to no Easter eggs, but that isn't entirely true — you just have to know where to look for some delightful references to the franchise's lore. Here are the series' best Easter eggs for die-hard fans thus far:
BBY
The first thing we see in Andor is a title card establishing we're in "BBY 5," meaning five years "before the Battle of Yavin" (when Luke Skywalker destroyed the first Death Star in A New Hope).
For years, fans have used BBY and ABY (meaning "after the Battle of Yavin") to mark dates in Star Wars; BBY 5 signals that the show is taking place five years before the first movie. This is, however, the first time a Star Wars show or movie has acknowledged the BBY dating system, which dates back to the 1990s, when it was used in a guide for a Star Wars roleplaying game. As far as we know, though, BBY and ABY aren't used within the Star Wars universe itself.
A Luggabeast
While B2EMO is rolling along the road on Ferrix, we see a Luggabeast on the right side of the screen. That's the same kind of creature a Teedo was riding while trying to capture BB-8 in The Force Awakens (Rey soon steps in and rescues the droid).
Familiar yellow arms
At around the 14-minute mark in the first episode, "Kassa," we see Cassian Andor walk by an alien with yellow mechanical arms that closely resembles "Crusher," an alien who appeared on Rey's home planet of Jakku in The Force Awakens. Crusher's arms were cut off by thugs working for Unkar Plutt, forcing the alien to use mechanical ones like his counterpart in Andor.
Wobani
In "Kassa," Timm asks Bix, "Are we bidding on the Wobani run tomorrow?" Wobani is the planet with Imperial labor camps where Jyn Erso was rescued by K-2SO and brought to the Rebellion early in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. (The planet's name also happens to be an anagram of "Obi-Wan.")
We've seen that ship before ...
Near the end of Andor's first episode, there's a scene where Cassian is in a shipyard and we see a WTK-85A interstellar transport ship like the one used by assassin Ochi of Bestoon in the sequel trilogy. A flashback in The Force Awakens showed Rey watching Ochi's ship leave Jakku with her parents on board, and Rey comes across the craft in The Rise of Skywalker. We learn in that film that Ochi — who was working for Palpatine — killed Rey's parents on the ship.
Corellian hounds
In that same shipyard scene, Cassian is given a hard time by Pegla, who's walking two Corellian hounds on leashes. Corellia is Han Solo's home planet, so we previously saw Corellian hounds pop up in Solo: A Star Wars Story (specifically when Han and Qi'ra are trying to escape the area).
Banthas
In the episode "That Would Be Me," we see Cassian with a small toy Bantha, one of those creatures with horns frequently spotted on Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine.
Another mining disaster
We learn in Andor's second episode that records indicate Cassian's home planet of Kenari was "abandoned after [an] Imperial mining disaster." Such an incident calls to mind a moment in Rogue One when Darth Vader noted how the Empire blamed the destruction of Jedha on a "mining disaster," though it had actually destroyed the planet with the Death Star. Might a similar cover-up be afoot in Kenari?
Aki-Aki
Sitting behind Luthen on the ship in the final scene of episode two are a pair of Aki-Aki, the aliens from Pasaana who Rey and the gang encountered during a festival in The Rise of Skywalker.
Fondor
In the episode "Aldhani," Luthen's ship is identified as a Fondor Haulcraft. The video game Star Wars: Battlefront II takes players above the planet Fondor, which is home to key Imperial shipyards and serves as a "critical naval complex for the Empire," notes StarWars.com. Fondor was introduced all the way back in 1979, when it was mentioned in the novel Han Solo at Stars' End.
Partisan Front
In "Aldhani," Cassian references several groups he says Luthen could be from, including Partisan Front. That's the name of the insurgent group led by Forest Whitaker's Rogue One character Saw Gerrera, and the group is seen in that same film. Partisan Front members are considered terrorists and far too extreme for the Rebellion to associate with.
Mimban
In that same scene in "Aldhani," Cassian tells Luthen he "fought in Mimban when I was 16," a reference to the muddy planet on which Han Solo was fighting for the Empire when he met Chewbacca at the start of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Republic assisted the Mimbanese Liberation Army in fighting against the Separatists during the Clone Wars, only for the Empire to later invade the planet to "install a regime loyal to the Emperor and eradicate the hostiles," as Han Solo's lieutenant said in Solo. But Han raised objections to this, noting, "It's their planet. We're the hostiles."
Arvala-Six
As the Imperial Security Bureau is introduced in "Aldhani," it is revealed that mining has resumed on Arvala-Six. Arvala-Six is presumably in the same sector as Arvala-Seven, the desert planet where Din Djarin first met Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) in The Mandalorian.
Scarif
Another one from that ISB scene: An officer references an "increase in construction shipments going to Scarif." Scarif is the beach planet where the rebels stole the plans for the Death Star in Rogue One.
Rakata invaders
Before his mission on Aldhani, Luthen gives Cassian a down payment: A blue Kyber signet (Kyber being what powers a Jedi's lightsaber), which Luthen says "celebrates the uprising against the Rakatan invaders."
The Rakata were introduced in the wildly popular 2003 video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and are ancient, savage warriors who used the Dark Side of the Force and developed advanced technology, including hyperdrives. They were also reportedly the first species to figure out how to traverse hyperspace, and ruled what was known as the Infinite Empire, which brutally invaded planets around 30,000 years before A New Hope. None of that is canon anymore, though, so this is the first major Rakata reference since Disney bought the Star Wars franchise and reset its continuity.
Hosnian Prime
As Syril Karn arrives home to his mother in Coruscant in episode four, an announcer on PA system references "travel service to Hosnian Prime." Hosnian Prime was the capital of the New Republic in The Force Awakens, and the planet the First Order destroyed with Starkiller Base, essentially wiping out its entire government.
The antique store
Mon Mothma's visit to Luthen's antique store in "Aldhani" is an absolute Easter egg gold mine.
For starters, Luthen shows Mothma a "Utapaun monk cudgel." Utapau is where Obi-Wan Kenobi fights General Grievous in Revenge of the Sith.
And that's not all. Other notable store artifacts include Mandalorian armor; armor resembling that of Starkiller, who served under Darth Vader in the video game The Force Unleashed; Holocrons, storage devices that contain holographic information for Force users and were seen in Star Wars Rebels; a Kalikori, a Twi'lek heirloom also seen in Star Wars Rebels; a Kashyyyk clarion, a musical instrument used by the Wookiees; and stone tables with hands echoing a painting of the beings from Mortis seen at an entrance to the World Between Worlds, which Ezra Bridger uses to travel through time, in Star Wars Rebels.
And while it's not a Star Wars Easter egg, Luthen appears to have Indiana Jones' whip frozen in Carbonite, complementing the famous R2-D2 and C-3PO Easter Egg in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Not only that, but he also has what might be the Sankara Stones from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Does that mean Indiana Jones is officially Star Wars canon? Sure, why not?
Mon Mothma's guests
In episode four, Mon Mothma is arguing with her husband about a dinner with the governor and mentions two event guests in particular: Ars Dangor and Sly Moore. Ars Dangor was an adviser to Emperor Palpatine, while Sly Moore was Palpatine's chief of staff — so you can understand why Mothma, who's secretly aiding the rebels, would be particularly anxious about them coming. Moore is seen throughout the prequel trilogy, and is standing by Palpatine's left when the leader announces the creation of the Empire in Revenge of the Sith.
Mothma notes these guests are from "the Vizier's private chamber," with the Vizier being Mas Amedda, who also served with Palpatine and was also seen throughout the prequels (including at Palpatine's right during the aforementioned Empire creation scene).
Kessel
In the episode titled "The Axe Forgets," Dedra Meero's assistant, Heert, references Kessel, the planet that hosts the famous spice mines C-3PO mentions in A New Hope ("We'll be sent to the spice mines of Kessel…"), as well as the coaxium heist in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Further, it's the Kessel from the "Kessel Run," the route Han Solo boasted about making in "less than 12 parsecs" in A New Hope. The same run was also featured in Solo.
Jakku
In the same breath, Meero refers to "targeting consoles from Jakku," shouting out Rey's home planet in the sequel trilogy. Why does everyone want to go back to Jakku!?
Ghorman
While arguing with her husband about the dinner in "Aldhani," Mothma says, "We should find some Ghorman guests for tonight and see how amused they are. Your fun friends just cut off their shipping lanes yesterday." Later in the series, during the episode "The Eye," we see Mothma delivering a Senate speech in defense of Ghorman.
In Star Wars Rebels, Mothma resigns from the Senate after accusing Palpatine of ordering an attack on Ghorman. That occurs about three years after Andor begins, so it's possible the show is preparing to depict this Ghorman massacre, and Mothma's subsequent resignation, in live-action.
Climb!
In "The Eye," one of the last things Nemik says before his death is "climb," which he shouts to Cassian as he's flying the ship. This was also one of the last things K-2SO told Cassian in Rogue One before his death.
Devaron
At the end of "The Eye," we see an item in Luthen's antique shop that's described as "Devaron blue." Devaron was a jungle planet seen in The Clone Wars, in which Savage Opress attacks the planet's Jedi Temple.
This article will be updated as new episodes of Andor are released, so check back in for more Easter eggs.