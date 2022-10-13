Andor: The best Star Wars Easter eggs and tie-ins

It's been said that the new Star Wars series Andor has little to no Easter eggs, but that isn't entirely true — you just have to know where to look for some delightful references to the franchise's lore. Here are the series' best Easter eggs for die-hard fans thus far:

BBY

The first thing we see in Andor is a title card establishing we're in "BBY 5," meaning five years "before the Battle of Yavin" (when Luke Skywalker destroyed the first Death Star in A New Hope).

For years, fans have used BBY and ABY (meaning "after the Battle of Yavin") to mark dates in Star Wars; BBY 5 signals that the show is taking place five years before the first movie. This is, however, the first time a Star Wars show or movie has acknowledged the BBY dating system, which dates back to the 1990s, when it was used in a guide for a Star Wars roleplaying game. As far as we know, though, BBY and ABY aren't used within the Star Wars universe itself. ​

A Luggabeast

While B2EMO is rolling along the road on Ferrix, we see a Luggabeast on the right side of the screen. That's the same kind of creature a Teedo was riding while trying to capture BB-8 in The Force Awakens (Rey soon steps in and rescues the droid).

Did you catch the sleeping Luggabeast in the background of the first episode of Andor?#StarWars #Andor #wookieepedia pic.twitter.com/pVBz1iYjbK — Wookieepedia (needs more Veers) (@WookOfficial) September 27, 2022

Familiar yellow arms

At around the 14-minute mark in the first episode, "Kassa," we see Cassian Andor walk by an alien with yellow mechanical arms that closely resembles "Crusher," an alien who appeared on Rey's home planet of Jakku in The Force Awakens. Crusher's arms were cut off by thugs working for Unkar Plutt, forcing the alien to use mechanical ones like his counterpart in Andor.

Whoever said there was no cameos in Andor clearly missed the return of big alien puppet with yellow robot arms from Force Awakens pic.twitter.com/A6DxeFUI0w — Fake Disney Facts (@FakeDisneyFact) September 21, 2022

Wobani

In "Kassa," Timm asks Bix, "Are we bidding on the Wobani run tomorrow?" Wobani is the planet with Imperial labor camps where Jyn Erso was rescued by K-2SO and brought to the Rebellion early in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. (The planet's name also happens to be an anagram of "Obi-Wan.")

We've seen that ship before ...

Near the end of Andor's first episode, there's a scene where Cassian is in a shipyard and we see a WTK-85A interstellar transport ship like the one used by assassin Ochi of Bestoon in the sequel trilogy. A flashback in The Force Awakens showed Rey watching Ochi's ship leave Jakku with her parents on board, and Rey comes across the craft in The Rise of Skywalker. We learn in that film that Ochi — who was working for Palpatine — killed Rey's parents on the ship.

Did you know? A ship of the same model as Ochi of Bestoon’s ship the Bestoon Legacy (a WTK-85A interstellar transport) from The Rise of Skywalker can be seen in #Andor episodes 1 and 2 pic.twitter.com/JVVwbttySV — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) September 29, 2022

Corellian hounds

In that same shipyard scene, Cassian is given a hard time by Pegla, who's walking two Corellian hounds on leashes. Corellia is Han Solo's home planet, so we previously saw Corellian hounds pop up in Solo: A Star Wars Story (specifically when Han and Qi'ra are trying to escape the area).

Banthas

In the episode "That Would Be Me," we see Cassian with a small toy Bantha, one of those creatures with horns frequently spotted on Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine.

Another mining disaster

We learn in Andor's second episode that records indicate Cassian's home planet of Kenari was "abandoned after [an] Imperial mining disaster." Such an incident calls to mind a moment in Rogue One when Darth Vader noted how the Empire blamed the destruction of Jedha on a "mining disaster," though it had actually destroyed the planet with the Death Star. Might a similar cover-up be afoot in Kenari?

Aki-Aki

Sitting behind Luthen on the ship in the final scene of episode two are a pair of Aki-Aki, the aliens from Pasaana who Rey and the gang encountered during a festival in The Rise of Skywalker.

🐰🥚 watch, did you notice these two at the back? Little nod to The Rise of Skywalker. Two Aki-Aki in Ferrix 🤔 #Andor pic.twitter.com/gSVn7Yopzc — StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) September 22, 2022

Fondor

In the episode "Aldhani," Luthen's ship is identified as a Fondor Haulcraft. The video game Star Wars: Battlefront II takes players above the planet Fondor, which is home to key Imperial shipyards and serves as a "critical naval complex for the Empire," notes StarWars.com. Fondor was introduced all the way back in 1979, when it was mentioned in the novel Han Solo at Stars' End.

Partisan Front

In "Aldhani," Cassian references several groups he says Luthen could be from, including Partisan Front. That's the name of the insurgent group led by Forest Whitaker's Rogue One character Saw Gerrera, and the group is seen in that same film. Partisan Front members are considered terrorists and far too extreme for the Rebellion to associate with.

Mimban

In that same scene in "Aldhani," Cassian tells Luthen he "fought in Mimban when I was 16," a reference to the muddy planet on which Han Solo was fighting for the Empire when he met Chewbacca at the start of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Republic assisted the Mimbanese Liberation Army in fighting against the Separatists during the Clone Wars, only for the Empire to later invade the planet to "install a regime loyal to the Emperor and eradicate the hostiles," as Han Solo's lieutenant said in Solo. But Han raised objections to this, noting, "It's their planet. We're the hostiles."

Arvala-Six

As the Imperial Security Bureau is introduced in "Aldhani," it is revealed that mining has resumed on Arvala-Six. Arvala-Six is presumably in the same sector as Arvala-Seven, the desert planet where Din Djarin first met Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) in The Mandalorian.

Scarif

Another one from that ISB scene: An officer references an "increase in construction shipments going to Scarif." Scarif is the beach planet where the rebels stole the plans for the Death Star in Rogue One.

Rakata invaders

Before his mission on Aldhani, Luthen gives Cassian a down payment: A blue Kyber signet (Kyber being what powers a Jedi's lightsaber), which Luthen says "celebrates the uprising against the Rakatan invaders."