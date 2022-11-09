Is the new season of The Crown a disappointment?

After a two-year hiatus, the fifth season of The Crown is here, and it already looks set to be the most controversial yet. After the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Netflix's royal family drama faced increased scrutiny over its fictionalized version of events, with Judi Dench slamming the show's willingness to "blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism." Skip advert On top of that, reviews for season five have been more mixed than expected coming off the Emmy-winning fourth season, with some critics arguing the latest episodes are more uneven than usual, while still well-produced overall. Let's take a look at what critics are saying and some of the issues they've identified with the new season, from pacing problems to casting qualms. A royal step down, or as good as ever? Season five of The Crown is the show's weakest so far, Daniel D'Addario argues at Variety, writing that a "generally scattered and unfocused show is less disciplined than ever" with a season that slows down but feels like it has "nothing to say." At Decider, Meghan O'Keefe agrees the season is "uneven" and "uninspiring," arguing it doesn't "find the balance between classy and trashy" that earlier seasons did and "veers into Lifetime movie territory." The Telegraph's Anita Singh similarly says the show is "edging towards trashy telenovela" the closer it gets to present day, while The Independent's Nick Hilton criticizes the series for becoming "increasingly tawdry." The new episodes cover about six years worth of events, including Princess Diana's infamous BBC interview and the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles, beginning in 1991 and ending in 1997. The Guardian's Jack Seale dubs season five "often just boring" because "everything [series creator Peter Morgan] has to say about the Windsors has already been said."