To show his appreciation, Ohio pizzeria owner gave a full day of sales to employees

On July 5, Heavenly Pizza in Findlay, Ohio, fulfilled 220 orders, but the restaurant didn't see a dime of its sales — instead, all $6,300, plus $1,200 in tips, went directly to employees.

Owner Josh Elchert decided to hold an Employee Appreciation Day to show his gratitude for his team and how hard they have been working during the coronavirus pandemic. "You can have the best pizza in the world," he told WTOL. "If you have no one here to make it, it doesn't matter."

Elchert knows his customers appreciate the pizzeria's employees as much as he does, and posted on Facebook that on July 5, he would give the entire day's sales to his workers. On a typical Monday, the restaurant fills about 100 orders, but on Employee Appreciation Day, customers came out in full force to show their support, ordering extra pies and dropping big tips.

Each employee ended up earning $78 per hour for their shift. Timmy Lemire, 20, is an assistant manager who has worked at Heavenly Pizza for five years. "I've never experienced anything like this before," he told WTOL. "It's a big gift."