Department of Defense says it's working to create space on military bases for up to 22,000 Afghans

The Department of Defense is working to create additional Afghan refugee capacity in the U.S. by utilizing military bases in Fort Bliss, Texas, as well as Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, said the Director for Defense Intelligence Garry Reid on Monday.

Reid said there may be other sites identified if needed, but that at this point, U.S. Northern Command and the U.S. Army are looking to establish 20,000 to 22,000 spaces for special immigrant visa applicants and their families. "We can expand if we need to," he noted.

Approximately 2,000 Afghans have already been relocated to Fort Lee, Virginia under the SIV program, where they've been given housing, food, medical, and other services, per the Department of Defense.

Watch Reid's remarks below:

Garry Reid: Our US military has done an outstanding job supporting [the SIV] effort. @USNorthernCmd and the @USArmyNorth, operating from @ArmyFortLee, Virginia, have provided housing, food, medical, and other services to these Afghans. pic.twitter.com/FeMbp7uxrZ — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 16, 2021