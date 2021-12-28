Virginia workers find 2nd time capsule at Lee statue site

Virginia officials said Monday that they had found what appeared to be an 1887 time capsule at the former site of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, NPR reports.

Crews previously unearthed a box they thought was the collection of artifacts 19th-century officials were rumored to have placed under the monument, but it turned out to contain just mementos of men who designed the statue. This time, Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted, "They found it!"

The time capsule the crews were searching for is believed to contain about 60 objects buried in a copper box by a group of residents, organizations, and businesses, according to an 1887 Richmond Dispatch article. The artifacts included Confederate memorabilia.