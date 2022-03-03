Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée and a former Fox News host.

Last week, Guilfoyle met virtually with the committee's counsel for a voluntary interview, but when she learned that two members of the panel, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), had joined the meeting, she stopped answering questions, The Guardian reports. Her lawyer later accused the committee of attempting to "sandbag" Guilfoyle.

In a letter sent to Guilfoyle on Thursday, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), wrote that Guilfoyle "met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event. Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today's subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate."