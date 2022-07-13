NYC mayor defends 'so there's been a nuclear attack' PSA

The mayor of New York City is defending the decision to release a public service announcement on how to prepare for a nuclear attack despite there being "no imminent threats" that "we know about."

New York City's Office of Emergency Management recently released a PSA that opens by stating, "So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit." It informs viewers that in this scenario, they should get inside quickly, shut all doors and windows, and head to a basement if they have one or, if not, "get as far into the middle of the building as possible."

It also says that if you "were outside after the blast, get clean immediately" and "keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body." Finally, New Yorkers are told to stay tuned to the media for updates and not go back outside until it's safe.

During a news conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) denied that this PSA is "alarmist."

"I'm a big believer in better safe than sorry," Adams said, adding that officials took the "very proactive step" of putting this PSA together after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

New York City's emergency management deputy commissioner, Christina Farrell, told The Associated Press the PSA wasn't sparked by any specific threats and that there's "no overarching reason" for sending it out now. But Adams said that "we're still one of the top terrorist threats," and "we always have to be prepared as New Yorkers."