Brazil's war on illicit hot air balloons
Secret 'baloeiros' launch flamboyant, colourful creations over Rio's favelas, despite nationwide ban
In the "rainforest-cloaked sierra" on the edges of Rio de Janeiro, hot air balloon "fanatics" risk much to send "enormous kaleidoscopic creations into the skies", said The Guardian. Police helicopters fly overhead to shoot the balloons down, and the balloon-makers face three years in prison, if caught.
The annual tradition of launching homemade, unmanned balloons into the skies was brought to Brazil from colonial Portugal, originally as part of festivities honouring Catholic saints. In the 1950s, it "took roots" in the working-class suburbs around Rio de Janeiro, where its popularity persists despite it now being illegal.
Domination of the skies
The unauthorised manufacture, transportation and launching of hot air balloons was banned in 1998. There are genuine safety concerns behind the ban, not least the threat of fires or explosions caused by collisions with power lines. But the ban "has done little to curb the craze", said the paper. "There are "hundreds, perhaps thousands" of turmas (balloon crews) competing for domination of the skies.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The baloeiros, hot air balloon makers working in secret communities in Brazil's teeming favelas, "risk everything to create and fly their masterpieces", said Al Jazeera, commenting on a documentary premiered this year.
Shot over more than a decade, "Balomania", from Danish filmmaker Sissel Morell Dargis, shows baloeiros competing against one another "to make the most stunning and spectacular balloons". Some of these illegal silk "masterpieces" are more than 70 metres high, said Variety, and need 100 men to launch them into the air. Dargis, who moved to Brazil aged 19, and gained access to the baloeiros through the street-art subculture, says that the "brotherhood" see balloon-making as their "cultural heritage".
Art for the powerless
To the authorities, however, the baloeiros are "delinquents", said Al Jazeera. Taking part in the outlawed subculture means "evading government threats and bounty hunters". Military police helicopters from Rio de Janeiro's gang taskforce have even "been put to work shooting down hot-air balloons", said The Guardian.
Dargis understands the safety risks behind the ban, but questioned why authorities need "AK47s and helicopters and dozens of police cars" to enforce it. "Why does it need to be treated as if it were drug trafficking?", she told Variety.
The answer, she suggested, is that – in a nation riven by gang warfare, crime and corruption – it's easy to scapegoat a relatively powerless community, many of whom live in the country's underprivileged slums. "It's a symbolic act," she told the culture website. "Everything about the balloons is so symbolic that even the repression becomes symbolic: it's an art form for people who don't have access to art, who don't have access in general."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Today's political cartoons - December 22, 2024
Cartoons Sunday's cartoons - the long and short of it, trigger finger, and more
By The Week US Published
-
5 hilariously spirited cartoons about the spirit of Christmas
Cartoons Artists take on excuses, pardons, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Inside the house of Assad
The Explainer Bashar al-Assad and his father, Hafez, ruled Syria for more than half a century but how did one family achieve and maintain power?
By The Week UK Published
-
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil’s presidential palace
Speed Read President Lula condemns violent anti-democracy demonstrations and promises punishment
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Are you loving your pet too much?
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
The battlegrounds in Brazil’s presidential elections
feature Analysts fear democracy is under threat as violence erupts in run-up to ‘most polarised race in decades’
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Woman who married herself divorcing after meeting someone else
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Why Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro may face criminal charges over Covid
In Depth Senators vote in favour of holding ‘serial killer’ president liable for world’s second-highest death toll
By The Week Staff Published
-
Brazil election: is Jair Bolsonaro preparing to stage a coup?
Speed Read Opposition candidate now ‘clear favourite’ to win, but Bolsonaro’s behaviour is still cause for alarm
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Why are Covid cases in ‘epicentre’ South America suddenly falling?
Today's Big Question The region accounted for a quarter of all coronavirus deaths until recently
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Is time running out for Jair Bolsonaro as even right-wingers demand resignation?
In Depth ‘Trump of the tropics’ facing public outrage over coronavirus chaos and corruption scandal
By The Week Staff Published