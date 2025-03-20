Polar scares: assault in the Antarctic

Violence on remote research bases is rare but extremely challenging to police

Illustration of Rodin&#039;s Thinker in an Antarctic setting
On isolated Antarctic stations, 'tiny things' can 'blow up into conflict'
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

Scientists working on a remote Antarctica research station have pleaded to be rescued after accusing one of their team of assault.

The nine-person team had only just arrived for a 13-month overwinter mission at South Africa's Sanae IV Antarctic base when officials in Pretoria received an email saying a team member had become violent. The man was "accused of physical assault, sexual harassment and 'deeply disturbing behaviour'", said Newsweek.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

