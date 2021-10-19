Diver discovers ancient sword that likely belonged to a crusader

An Israeli diver was in the right place at the right time on Saturday, spotting an ancient sword that archaeologists believe belonged to a crusader who was in the area 900 years ago.

The sword is one meter long and encrusted with marine life, the Israel Antiques Authority said on Monday. It was found in a natural cove near Haifa, where merchant ships used to shelter during storms. The sword was likely well concealed until undercurrents shifted the sand, making it discoverable.

Koby Sharvit, director of the authority's marine archaeology unit, said because of the travelers once drawn to the area, "rich archaeological finds" are often popping up, and "the recently discovered sword is just one find." Once the sword is cleaned and restored, it will go on public display.