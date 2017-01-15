10 things you need to know today: January 15, 2017

Theresa May to detail Brexit plan Tuesday

British Prime Minister Theresa May will detail her plan for Brexit, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, in a major speech Tuesday, urging her country to "unite to make a success and build a truly global Britain." Her government has been under fire for delaying its debut of a specific Brexit process, with critics accusing May of "muddled thinking." Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, the British analog to the U.S. treasury secretary, said the U.K. will "do whatever we have to do" to stay economically competitive following Brexit. "If we have no access to the European market, if we are closed off ... we could suffer from economic damage at least in the short-term," he said. "In this case, we could be forced to change our economic model."