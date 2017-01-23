10 things you need to know today: January 23, 2017

McCain and Graham say they will support Tillerson nomination

Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that they would support the confirmation of President Trump's pick for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson. "After careful consideration, and much discussion with Mr. Tillerson, we have decided to support his nomination to be secretary of state," they wrote in a statement. "Though we still have concerns about his past dealings with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, we believe that Mr. Tillerson can be an effective advocate for U.S. interests." The senior senators' support is expected to help propel Tillerson through his Senate confirmation and may also allow Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who has been critical of Tillerson, to vote no without scuttling a nominee for a president from his party.