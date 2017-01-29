10 things you need to know today: January 29, 2017

Trump order faces broad backlash from religious, political leaders

President Trump came under widespread criticism Friday and Saturday for his executive order on immigration and refugee admissions. "Christ calls us to care for everyone, regardless of who they are and where they come from," said Jenny Yang of World Relief, an evangelical organization, in comments that reflect the uproar from a diversity of religious leaders. In Washington, Democrats quickly castigated the order, and Republican critics soon weighed in too. Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) called the order "ridiculous" and a potential threat to "many innocent, vulnerable people," while Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) tweeted that it is "not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality" and that the order "appears to be more about politics than safety." Despite the criticism and legal challenge, Trump said Saturday afternoon his order is "working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over."