Three fun, festive activities to make the magic happen this Christmas Day
Inspire your children to help set the table, stage a pantomime and write thank-you letters this Christmas!
The big day is almost here, and excitement levels are likely to be very high for the young people in your household. Here are three fun and simple activities kids can get stuck into to help make Christmas Day extra special.
Set the table perfectly
You will need:
- Tablecloth (optional)
- Placemats
- Cutlery
- Side plates
- Glasses
- Candlesticks and candles
- Sprigs of holly
- Handwritten place cards (optional)
- A centrepiece
Laying the table is one of the most helpful things your child can be tasked with on Christmas Day. Here are some simple steps for them to follow;
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
1. First you'll need to put down the tablecloth (if using).
2. Then go round and lay the placemats, making sure they are evenly spaced.
3. Now, lay the cutlery. The fork should go on the left; on the right you should have your spoon closest to the plate, and your knife outside it.
4. Your side plate goes on the right hand side too.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
5. Put a glass to the right, above the knife and spoon.
6. Now, decorate each person's place with a sprig of holly or a place card with their name handwritten on it.
7. A centrepiece can be a lovely addition; some candles or a bowl overflowing with holly, mistletoe and other Christmassy plants, for example.
Stage a pantomine
Christmas is almost here, and with it comes panto season. Why not encourage the kids to stage their own pantomime for Christmas Day? It'll get their imaginations firing and provide heartfelt entertainment for the grown-ups, too.
You can give them this expert guidance, from English and drama teacher Holly King-Mand.
Who's who?
There are lots of roles in pantomime. The playwright writes the script (the words and movements the actors should perform) and the director brings the script to life by telling people how to perform. You will also need actors and maybe a “stage hand” (someone who works offstage) or “props manager” (props are objects that actors handle on stage) to help organise everyone. If you have a small group, it’s fine to double up on jobs.
Main characters
If you choose to put on a performance of a traditional tale, you'll already have what we call archetypal characters (those that fit the mould for goodie, baddie, jester, sidekick adn so on). These might be magical fairies, greedy kings, evil withces or loving princes. Pantomines use these types of characters because the audience already undertands the role they play in a story, and they are easy to exaggerate and have fun performing.
Writing style and conventions
A playwright's script will include the words each actor should say, as well as stage directions (see the next tip for more information). Pantomines have their own script conventions (things we see in most pantomines) and these might include the phrase, "It's behind you!" or "Oh no it ins't; oh yes it is". They often include a short sing-along, lots of silly jokes and silliness - but they always have a happy ending where the goodies win.
Staging
The playwright should include stage directions (performance instructions) in the script that include where actors should stand and where and when they get on and o the stage. It might include other instructions such as “laughs loudly” or “sits down on the toadstool”. Stage directions are usually written in italics or in brackets to separate them from speech. Staging your pantomime might involve costumes, gathering props and making someone responsible for managing these things “backstage” during the performance. Making props and painting a backdrop can be fun but don’t worry if you don’t have time as it’s also fine to mime the object in your hand and leave some things to the audience’s imagination.
Performance
The best part of putting on a pantomime is performing it. It’s always good to open the show with a singalong and ask your audience to clap to the music. This will get the show off to a great start. You can even encourage their involvement throughout by chucking sweets into the audience or getting them to shout “Boooo!” at the baddies.
Whatever happens, don’t worry if it all goes wrong. Make sure the audience are laughing along with you and enjoying your “comedy of errors”.
Write thank-you letters
Writing thank-you letters at Christmas time is a great way to teach your children about expressing gratitude. Here are some tips to inspire your children to write a thank-you letter this Christmas;
- As you open your presents, write down who gave you what. That way you won't thank the wrong person for the wrong gift.
- Write your letters as soon as you can after Christmas. Do it before you go back to school so you don't forget.
- Keep each one short. You don't need to write a really long letter - the person will appreciate the effort you made no matter what.
- Decorate your letters with stickers or pictures. Why not draw a picture of the present, or even include a photo of you enjoying the gift?
- Make sure you have paper and stamps ready before Christmas; that way you can post the letters straight away.
Give The Week Junior this Christmas
Looking for a Christmas present for a curious 8-14 year old? Look no further. The Week Junior makes the perfect gift; it stimulates curiosity, encourages children to read and learn and will continue to entertain them for months. Discover our Christmas gift offers and give the gift of knowledge this year.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
-
The best books of 2024 to give this Christmas
The Week Recommends From Percival Everett to Rachel Clarke these are the critics' favourite books from 2024
By The Week UK Published
-
Parmigianino: The Vision of St Jerome – masterpiece given 'new lease of life'
The Week Recommends 'Spectacularly inventive' painting is back on display at the National Gallery
By The Week UK Published
-
5 unidentifiable cartoons about drones over New Jersey
Cartoons Artists take on national priorities, national security, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Make it Christmas, with The Week Junior
Get into the festive spirit with these fun, family-friendly makes
By The Week Junior Published
-
The election is at the top of Gen Alpha's mind, The Week Junior survey finds
The Explainer American kids are keeping up with election news, and they have some thoughts on what the president should prioritize
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The Week Junior Book Festival is coming soon!
The Week Junior Book Festival 2024 is the perfect way to inspire and entertain kids this half-term.
By The Week Junior Published
-
Capture precious family memories with The Week Junior
Feature Encourage your kids to record an interview with their grandparents - download our free guide today
By The Week Junior Published
-
Blow your mind with The Week Junior Big Book of Knowledge!
The Week Junior Packed to the brim with brain-expanding facts and mind-blowing information, this is the unmissable first book from The Week Junior and the perfect gift for curious kids.
By The Week Junior Published
-
Winners of The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 announced
The Week Junior 14 outstanding children’s books honoured in a heartwarming celebration of authors, illustrators and publishers
By The Week Junior Published
-
Fill your kids with confidence with The Week Junior's back-to-school wellbeing guide
The Week Junior have partnered up with children's mental health charity Place2Be to help kids build resilience and manage their back-to-school nerves
By The Week Junior Published
-
Keep them reading all summer long
The Week Junior Discover 74 inspiring, hand-selected books to keep young readers absorbed this summer
By The Week Junior Published