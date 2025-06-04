The Week Junior Book Awards 2025 Shortlist Announced

The Week Junior Book Awards have unveiled the 2025 shortlist, celebrating the best in children’s literature across 13 categories.

The Week Junior Books Awards 2025
(Image credit: Future)
By
published

The Week Junior Book Awards have unveiled the 2025 shortlist, celebrating the best in children’s literature across 13 categories, from exciting adventures, heartwarming stories and gripping graphic novels to fascinating factual books and eye-catching front covers.

The shortlist committee, including children’s book consultant Jake Hope, award-winning bookseller Sanchita Basu de Sarkar, and The Bookseller’s children’s editor Caroline Carpenter, have selected 63 books for consideration. Author and singer Geri Halliwell Horner, CBeebies’ George Webster, presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, and lexicographer Susie Dent are among the judges who will select the winning titles. The Week Junior readers will also vote for the winners of the Children’s Choice and Cover of the Year Awards categories. Winners will be announced at an award ceremony in central London on 29 September.

The Week Junior

The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.

It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.

