The Week Junior to partner with Barnes Children's Literature Festival

Barnes becomes the children's books capital of the UK once more when the Barnes Children's Literature Festival returns on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June with more than 100 inspiring events, workshops and performances for young book fans and their families.

Bestselling children's author, David Walliams, who will appear at the festival for the first time; Cressida Cowell, the superstar creator of the How to Train Your Dragon books and Hollywood film series and the book rapping sensation, MC Grammar, star of Sky Kids' hit show Wonder Raps, are just a few of the big names on their way to beautiful Barnes Pond.

The Week Junior Young Journalists Workshop

Festival media partners The Week Junior return with their thought-provoking workshop for young journalists which sold out in ten minutes in 2024, and a brand-new event - the Great Debate – will offer a chance for children to polish their debating skills with advice from the magazine’s journalists.

Festival favourite, Axel Scheffler illustrator of The Gruffalo, returns to the festival for his 11th appearance! Million-selling former NHS doctor, Adam Kay with Henry Paker will have the kids in stitches. CBeebies superstar Andy 'Dinosaur Adventures' Day and Steven Lenton; the funniest brother-sister duo, Green Wing comedian Steven and Anita Mangan, will appear among so many more.

Barnes is always committed to programming a few special treats that audiences are unlikely to see elsewhere and this year this includes the first children's festival appearance by internationally bestselling crime writer Janice Hallett (The Appeal etc) with her debut children's title, A Box Full of Murders and an appearance from Global TED talker Gavin Pretor-Pinney with Cloudspotting for Beginners.

There will be plenty of fun for graphic novel and comic fans too from the creator of the hilarious Grimwood series AND the Festival's 2025 poster, Nadia Shireen; the author illustrator of the smash hit Loki series, Louie Stowell; Marvel artist, RAMZEE and the BAFTA-award winning, The Brothers McLeod.

Children can also get involved in creative writing, comedy, art and craft, puppetry, live music, film, clay-mazing workshops with Aardman Animations, and there are lots of free things to do too including LEGO, chess, yoga, pop up performances and circus acts.

Amanda Brettargh, Festival director said “In eleven years we've grown from a conversation at the school gate to become the UK's largest dedicated children's book festival. As well as celebrating all our favourite authors and illustrators, we're always pushing the boundaries of traditional literature festivals to create more space for the family-friendliest fun. It's what keeps us going - and growing! Because every year we discover all these brilliant new books, or we'll see an event that has gone down a storm somewhere else, and we'll think 'oh they're just going to love that!' It's the best job in the world!”

Tickets are now on sale!

To snap up your tickets visit barneskidslitfest.org where you'll find more information about the line up, including the full programme of events.