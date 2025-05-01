The Week Junior to partner with Barnes Children's Literature Festival

For the second year running, The Week Junior are partnering with Barnes Children's Literature Festival, a wonderful, inclusive event designed to bring children's books to life!

Barnes Children&#039;s Literature Festival
(Image credit: Barnes Children's Literature Festival)
By
published

Barnes becomes the children's books capital of the UK once more when the Barnes Children's Literature Festival returns on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June with more than 100 inspiring events, workshops and performances for young book fans and their families.

Bestselling children's author, David Walliams, who will appear at the festival for the first time; Cressida Cowell, the superstar creator of the How to Train Your Dragon books and Hollywood film series and the book rapping sensation, MC Grammar, star of Sky Kids' hit show Wonder Raps, are just a few of the big names on their way to beautiful Barnes Pond.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Junior

The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.

It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸