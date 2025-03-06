Festival of Sport announces exciting media partnership with The Week Junior

Families looking for the ultimate sports adventure this summer have even more reason to get excited.

Festival of Sport, the UK’s premier family-friendly sports festival, has officially teamed up with The Week Junior as its exclusive media partner.

Taking place from August 1st – 4th at Packington Estate in Warwickshire, the annual event is an action-packed weekend designed to ignite children’s passion for sports. With more than 20 zones ranging from football to sword fighting, there’s something for everyone, regardless of age, ability and experience, to ensure that no-one gets left on the bench.

(Image credit: Festival of Sport)

A weekend of family fun with sporting legends

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The festival boasts an incredible line-up of world-class athletes who will inspire and coach young sports enthusiasts. They might tackle rugby pro Ben Youngs on the rugby pitch, or spar with boxing champion Rachael McKenzie. Derek Redmond will be putting kids to the test, while hockey’s ‘golden girls’ Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh will be passing on top tips.

More than just sports

Festival of Sport is more than just a weekend of sporting excellence. Ticket holders can enjoy live music and open-air cinema in the evenings plus camping and glamping for the full festival experience. It’s the perfect opportunity to spend quality family time outdoors while fostering a love for sports and active living.

By partnering with The Week Junior, an award-winning children's magazine dedicated to keeping young minds informed and engaged, Festival of Sport strengthens its mission to inspire and empower the next generation.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Co-founder and Rugby World Cup Winner Will Greenwood says “We’re delighted to join forces with such an amazing publication. We share a common passion for empowering kids to find their goals and inspiring them to go out there and grab life with both hands. It’s not about winning, it’s about having the best fun, and if you can learn along the way, even better.”

For more information on the 2025 festival and to book your tickets, click here.