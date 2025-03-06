Festival of Sport announces exciting media partnership with The Week Junior

Festival of Sport, the UK’s premier family-friendly sports festival, has officially teamed up with The Week Junior as its exclusive media partner.

Families looking for the ultimate sports adventure this summer have even more reason to get excited.

The Week Junior

The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.

It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.

