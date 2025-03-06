Festival of Sport announces exciting media partnership with The Week Junior
Festival of Sport, the UK’s premier family-friendly sports festival, has officially teamed up with The Week Junior as its exclusive media partner.
Families looking for the ultimate sports adventure this summer have even more reason to get excited.
Taking place from August 1st – 4th at Packington Estate in Warwickshire, the annual event is an action-packed weekend designed to ignite children’s passion for sports. With more than 20 zones ranging from football to sword fighting, there’s something for everyone, regardless of age, ability and experience, to ensure that no-one gets left on the bench.
A weekend of family fun with sporting legends
The festival boasts an incredible line-up of world-class athletes who will inspire and coach young sports enthusiasts. They might tackle rugby pro Ben Youngs on the rugby pitch, or spar with boxing champion Rachael McKenzie. Derek Redmond will be putting kids to the test, while hockey’s ‘golden girls’ Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh will be passing on top tips.
More than just sports
Festival of Sport is more than just a weekend of sporting excellence. Ticket holders can enjoy live music and open-air cinema in the evenings plus camping and glamping for the full festival experience. It’s the perfect opportunity to spend quality family time outdoors while fostering a love for sports and active living.
By partnering with The Week Junior, an award-winning children's magazine dedicated to keeping young minds informed and engaged, Festival of Sport strengthens its mission to inspire and empower the next generation.
Co-founder and Rugby World Cup Winner Will Greenwood says “We’re delighted to join forces with such an amazing publication. We share a common passion for empowering kids to find their goals and inspiring them to go out there and grab life with both hands. It’s not about winning, it’s about having the best fun, and if you can learn along the way, even better.”
For more information on the 2025 festival and to book your tickets, click here.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
