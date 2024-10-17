The Week Junior Book Festival is coming soon!

Get ready to ignite your child's love for reading and embark on a day of imagination, adventure and storytelling. The Week Junior Book Festival 2024 is the perfect way to inspire and entertain kids during the half-term break.

This exciting event will take place on 29 October 2024 at the Barbican Centre in London, and it’s a day designed for families who love books.

Book your tickets here today.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Our main stage will come alive with captivating performances from your child's favourite authors, transporting them to enchanting worlds and introducing them to unforgettable characters. From heartwarming tales to thrilling adventures, there will be a wide range of stories to delight every young reader and allow their imagination to soar.

We have a fantastic lineup featuring authors, Michael Rosen, Joseph Coelho, Cressida Cowell, A. F. Steadman, and many more. Plus, there will be twelve interactive workshops to choose from, as well as book signings and a marketplace.

Tickets are selling fast! Visit theweekjuniorbookawards.co.uk for more information on the festival - including the main stage lineup and workshops - and to book your tickets today.