Safer Internet Day - Keeping Your Children Safe Online
Read this expert-backed advice from The Week Junior
The internet offers endless exciting opportunities for children to satisfy their natural curiosity, explore interests, find entertainment and discover new things. It’s a world at their fingertips — a TV, a textbook and a treasure trove.
However, not everything on the internet is appropriate for children. It’s easy for them to access unsuitable content or fall victim to fake news, misinformation and increasingly sophisticated scams. Educating ourselves and our children about the risks and benefits of
Luckily there are plenty of organisations and events offering expert help. One of them is Safer Internet Day on 11 February. This annual celebration of online safety aims to support young people to have a healthy and positive online life. This year it is raising awareness of online scams, including how to spot them and what support is available.
The Week Junior and The Week Junior Science+Nature have partnered with online safety experts Childnet and MediaSmart to share some of their advice so you can help your child to stay safe online. It includes:
- Advice from ChildNet on how to have a conversation with your child about online safely
- An article from Science+Nature on deepfakes - what they are, and how to spot them
- Guidance from Media Smart on how to keep your children safe from scammers
- Signposting and recommendations for further reading and resources
Complete the form below to get your free resource now.
We know keeping up with the online world can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Our free, expert-backed resource makes it easy to protect your child online. This resource will:
- Share clear, easy-to-follow practical tips to help you navigate online safety with ease.
- Show you how to spot the red flags and teach your child critical thinking skills for safer internet use.
- Give expert guidance on how to talk to your child about online safely in an open, honest, and age-appropriate way.
- Encourage healthy online habits for the whole family.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
