Safer Internet Day - Keeping Your Children Safe Online

The internet offers endless exciting opportunities for children to satisfy their natural curiosity, explore interests, find entertainment and discover new things. It’s a world at their fingertips — a TV, a textbook and a treasure trove.

However, not everything on the internet is appropriate for children. It’s easy for them to access unsuitable content or fall victim to fake news, misinformation and increasingly sophisticated scams. Educating ourselves and our children about the risks and benefits of

Luckily there are plenty of organisations and events offering expert help. One of them is Safer Internet Day on 11 February. This annual celebration of online safety aims to support young people to have a healthy and positive online life. This year it is raising awareness of online scams, including how to spot them and what support is available.

The Week Junior and The Week Junior Science+Nature have partnered with online safety experts Childnet and MediaSmart to share some of their advice so you can help your child to stay safe online. It includes:

Advice from ChildNet on how to have a conversation with your child about online safely

An article from Science+Nature on deepfakes - what they are, and how to spot them

Guidance from Media Smart on how to keep your children safe from scammers

Signposting and recommendations for further reading and resources

We know keeping up with the online world can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Our free, expert-backed resource makes it easy to protect your child online. This resource will:

Share clear, easy-to-follow practical tips to help you navigate online safety with ease.

Show you how to spot the red flags and teach your child critical thinking skills for safer internet use.

Give expert guidance on how to talk to your child about online safely in an open, honest, and age-appropriate way.

Encourage healthy online habits for the whole family.

